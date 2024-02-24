



The Indian Navy has launched a probe into reports of large fishing vessels bearing Chinese flags allegedly sneaking into the Indian territorial waters in the Arabian Sea near the Karnataka coastal region, sources stated on Friday.





The incident was reported three days ago and the Indian Navy is looking into the matter. The intrusions by the Chinese fishing boats came to light after two videos went viral on social media in coastal districts raising concerns. One video shows a huge vessel bearing two Chinese flags coursing through the Arabian Sea in Indian territorial waters.





