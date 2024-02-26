Secretary General of CICA, Ambassador Kairat Sarybay and Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi





Astana: The Conference on Interaction & Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Secretary General Ambassador Kairat Sarybay during his visit to India held discussions on CICA's transformation processes with the Indian side here in New Delhi.





Meetings with members of India's research institutes and business community, as well as consultations at the Ministries of Youth Affairs, External Affairs, and Sports, were all part of the business trip. Additionally, the Secretary General of CICA participated in the Raisina Dialogue session, the Embassy of Kazakhastan said in an official press release.





During the discussion with Meenakashi Lekhi, the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, the Secretary General expressed gratitude to the Indian side for their proactive involvement in the CICA process. He urged the partners to keep contributing positively to CICA's work and to suggest initiatives and targeted programmes that are aimed at achieving useful multilateral outcomes.





Additionally, Kairat Sarybay brought attention to the Seventh CICA Ministerial Council meeting that will take place soon.





Meanwhile, the Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi gave a positive assessment of the activities of CICA and its Secretariat, "especially in the process of transforming the Conference" into a full-fledged international organization.





Additionally, the Secretary General met with Ambassador Ashok Sajjanhar, a candidate for the Council of Eminent Persons, and talked with him about the plans for the upcoming time as well as the accomplishments of CICA in 2023.





The CICA Secretary General's discussions with the leaders of the India-Central Asia Foundation (ICAF) and the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) were especially significant. Director General Vijay Thakur Singh of ICWA declared that her organisation plans to submit an application to lead the CICA Think Tank Forum, the Kazakh Embassy said in a release.





The parties talked about the prospects for this mechanism's connection with the Business and Youth Councils, two other CICA entities, and how to reenergize its activity during the intersessional time.





Meanwhile, Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, also pointed towards India's significant contribution to the establishment and evolution of CICA, invited representatives of Indian research institutes to participate in the symposium dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Almaty Declaration on the Principles of CICA.





This event is scheduled for the autumn of 2024.





