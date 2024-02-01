



Cochin Shipyard Limited has bagged an international order with a European client for construction of hybrid Service Operation Vessels (‘SOVs’) for the offshore wind renewables market, with an option for one more according to a media report





With attention turning towards sustainable and green energy solutions, there is a large global focus on the development of offshore renewable energy segment. The hybrid Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) are the workhorse of the growing, highly specialised renewables segment, in which CSL is actively looking forward with its proven track-record in the offshore support vessels.





These SOVs are designed by VARD AS, Norway and built for the service, maintenance, and operational needs of the offshore wind industry, a release said.





CSL has been active on the international ship building arena for more than two decades (having delivered more around 50 high end vessels to countries such as USA, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and the Middle East. The construction of a series of eight Multi-Purpose Vessels for a German client is also progressing fast at the yard.





The yard is currently building two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for another European Client. With the new SOV contract, the company strengthens its footprint in the high-end and niche global renewable energy segment- towards sustainable solutions.







