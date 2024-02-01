



Kenya is exploring ways to partner with Indian Defence firms to upgrade her security arsenal





Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Indian Armed Forces were already engaged with their Kenyan counterparts in joint training and other capacity building initiatives as well as the modernization and acquisition of new weapons for our military forces.





He made the remarks when he presided over the opening session of the second edition of India Kenya Defence Exhibition and Seminar being co-organized by Kenya Defence Forces and High Commission of India in Nairobi.





Duale underscored the fraternal ties the country shared with India based on history, language, secularism which was forged even before our struggle for independence started adding that the presence of more than 20 Indian Companies in the country was a testimony of mutual relationship the two nations enjoyed.





“ India has emerged as a Defence Manufacturing hub and there are unlimited opportunities in the sector that is rich with latest technology, innovation and infrastructure with, favourable policy for foreign investment which re-affirms the gospel or mantra of ‘Make in India’, Make for India and for the World,” he said.





The CS said under the leadership of Indian Premier Shri Narendra Modi and President William Ruto the two nations were headed for greater heights of economic growth and technological advancement in the realms of defence systems.





The meeting which attended by senior army officials including Chief of Defence Force, KDF, General Francis Ogolla was to showcase the military capability and prowess in the Defence manufacturing domain.





He was optimistic that the seminar will give valuable insights to fortify the bilateral ties to further open up new vistas for co-operation between India and Kenya for the mutual benefit of the two nations.





Indian High Commissioner Her Excellency, Ms Namgya Khampa on her part said the DefExpo which attracted 21 defence sector companies from India was to familiarize stakeholders in Kenya with the prolific defence production capabilities that India has developed in recent years.





She observed that it was through the Promotion of private sector investment in defence production to complement State parastatals and the establishment of defence Industrial corridors that the developed country fully realized their military prowess against their peers.





“ Our efforts are paying off. Today, the Indian Defence Industry rolls out state-of-the-art systems, advanced technologies and world class equipment, ranging from aircraft to naval vessels, from electronic warfare systems to cyber security solutions, and from small arms to large caliber precision long range artillery systems” she said.





She said the exhibition by the visiting delegation offered Indian defence companies opportunity to introduce their products to explore avenues for potential collaboration with security actors in the country.





The leader of the Indian delegation Leader Arvind Verma said India has been included in the list of the top 25 global exporters, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which serves as evidence of the Indian Industry’s aptitude and potential to fulfil global demand.







