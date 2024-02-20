



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, in New Delhi on Monday.





The two leaders had a "good conversation" on the partnership shared between India and Japan.





In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, "Glad to receive Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan in India. Good conversation on the India-Japan partnership."





In February first week, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra held discussions with Japanese Vice Ministers Shin Hosaka and Kiyoshi Serizawa in Japan's capital city Tokyo.





Shin Hosaka is the Japanese Vice Minister of International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and Kiyoshi Serizawa is the Vice Minister of International Affairs, Ministry of Defence.





During the meeting, Kwatra and Hosaka agreed to facilitate bilateral trade and investment between the two countries and build resilient supply chains.





In his meeting with Kiyoshi Serizawa, the Foreign Secretary took stock of the defence cooperation between the two nations laying emphasis on defence industry and technology collaboration aiming for a "free, open, peaceful and prosperous" Indo-Pacific.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in January congratulated Japanese PM Fumio Kishida after Japan achieved its first soft landing on the moon.





He also said that India is looking forward to the cooperation between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki, at that time, also thanked PM Modi, adding that he looked forward to promoting cooperation between India and Japan in space exploration.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







