



The Milan-2024 naval event has commenced with the Harbour Phase in Visakhapatnam (Vizag). This phase serves as a crucial preparatory stage for the subsequent sea exercises. During the Harbour Phase, participating navies engage in various activities such as briefings, cultural exchanges, and professional interactions. It’s an opportunity for naval forces from different countries to collaborate, learn from each other, and strengthen maritime security cooperation.





As the event unfolds, naval vessels from various nations will dock at the picturesque Vizag harbor, creating a vibrant and diverse maritime environment. The exchange of ideas, knowledge, and best practices during this phase contributes to enhancing regional stability and fostering goodwill among participating countries.





The harbour phase of the event runs from February 19 to 23, 2024 and includes:





International maritime seminar Maritime tech expo Milan village Subject matter expert exchange Milan of young officers Sporting events International city parade on RK Beach





The event also includes gunnery shoots on surface and aerial targets, manoeuvres, and underway replenishment.







