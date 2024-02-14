



As per the proposal, the National Test House (NTH) may charge up to ₹2 lakh for every certification to encourage drone manufacturing in India





The government plans to establish testing facilities for sub-parts of drones, as the use of these unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) has been soaring across a range of commercial purposes including infrastructure, agriculture, entertainment, transportation, and geospatial mapping, two persons said.





The NTH, an industrial testing laboratory that reports to the ministry of consumer affairs, has been assigned the task of establishing testing facilities for the sub-parts of drones.





These sub-parts include the battery, camera, landing gear, propellers, motors, flight controller, and receiver, among others.





The first testing facility of this kind will be established in Ghaziabad. The process of equipment procurement is underway, and the testing lab is expected to be completely ready in the next 3-4 months, said D.V. Rajagopala Rao, a scientist who heads the science and technology cell at NTH.







