



New Delhi: Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has found a visionary leader and a true friend in him, adding that the India-Greece relations are beyond bilateral contacts.





"In Prime Minister Modi, I have found a visionary, a principal leader, and, dare I say, a true friend. And the importance that we attach to our relations with India is evident not only in the increase of our bilateral contacts over the past year, but also in the partnerships we have developed. Last year we signed a memorandum of understanding in crucial areas such as agriculture and defence," Greek PM said while giving a joint statement with PM Modi.





"This year we are working and I'm sure we will finalize very quickly a very important agreement on migration and mobility. It will constitute a very important step towards strengthening our cooperation in issues such as legal migration, fighting human trafficking, but also offering young Indians an opportunity to come and work in Greece and benefit from the growth of our economy and the prospects for strengthening our connection," he added.





Highlighting the growing cooperation between the two countries in multiple sectors, Greek PM said that both countries are closer to each other in many aspects and the shared values serve as a bridge that brings us closer.





"We are making significant progress towards deepening the strategic cooperation in all spheres in security and defence, investment and trade, science and technology, cyberspace, education, culture, tourism, agriculture. Greece and India are close to one another in many respects," he said.





"Our shared values serve as the bridge that brings us closer. Both share, I would say, a certain ethos, or Dharm, as you call it. We both share, as the prime minister said, a strong commitment to international law and especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas. We're both loyal to the principle of the UN charter, diplomacy and stability, and crucially, the world's oldest democracy, the world's largest democracy, share the mutual political will to cooperate with each other to establish partnerships and to explore and create new synergies," he added.





Earlier today, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis laid a wreath at the Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He was accompanied with his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis.





Mitsotakis, who is on a two-day State visit to India, signed the visitor book at Raj Ghat. He also received a momento at Raj Ghat.





Additionally, Kyriakos Mitsotakis was also accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi received Mitsoktakis and his wife at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.





In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A ceremonial welcome for our distinguished guest! PM @narendramodi received PM @kmitsotakis of the Hellenic Republic at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. An occasion to celebrate long-standing India - Greece partnership."





After receiving the guard of honour, the Greek Prime Minister said that the strategic partnership with India holds significant importance for Greece and he is looking forward to bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi.





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in the national capital on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi welcomed the Greek PM at the airport.





Notably, Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2024, which is scheduled to take place from February 21-23.





In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Warm welcome to PM @kmitsotakis of the Hellenic Republic as he arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS @M_Lekhiat the airport. PM Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at #RaisinaDialogue2024."





Mitsotakis is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. During his visit to India, PM Modi and his Greek counterpart, Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions. PM Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary.





Notably, this is the first bilateral Head of State or Head of Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years, the last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008. PM Modi had visited Athens on 25 August 2023.





In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "Prime Minister Mitsotakis's visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Greece."





The relations between India and Greece have been elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during PM Modi's visit to Greece in August 2023, according to MEA press release. Mitsotakis will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens.





