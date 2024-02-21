



New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday said that there was already a significant Indian economic presence in Greece and efforts are on how to broad base this across different domains.





Addressing a special briefing on the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to India, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the investment reference between both the countries.





Kwatra said, "It is not that Indian economic presence in Greece is just starting to be talked about. It is already there."





"The discussions were focused more on how to broad base this across different domains and within the existing domains...," he said.





Kwatra noted that a significant Indian business presence was present in Greece, including in pharmaceuticals and infrastructure.





"Significant Indian business presence is already there in Greece, whether you take pharmaceuticals, infrastructure...these are the areas in which Indian companies already have strong economy presence in Greece," he said.





Responding to a question, Kwatra said that "pharmaceuticals is an area which is of substantial cooperation between India and Greece."





He said the idea, now, is to broadbase this cooperation further within the field of pharmaceuticals and extend it to different segments of generics and perhaps "extend it to the APIs if required."





Earlier today PM Modi held bilateral and delegation level talks in the national capital with the visiting Greek Prime Minister and said that both countries have agreed to double their bilateral trade by the year 2030.





Addressing a media briefing, foreign secretary Kwatra said that the two leaders identified new areas where the economic presence could be built, including the startup and the innovation sector, the quantum part, nano-technology, and micro-electronics.





The Foreign Secretary highlighted, that biotechnology is another area where both commercial cooperation as also Government to government (G2G) cooperation could be explored.





Similarly, tourism and air connectivity link, essentially in the private sector to set up connectivity between india and Greece are other areas, he said.





The Greek PM who is on a two-day State visit is accompanied by a high-level official delegation and also a 60 plus strong business delegation.





Earlier today, Mitsotakis was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and after that, he visited Raj Ghat to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi. This afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Greek PM held detailed talks, both in the restricted format and also in the delegation-level format, Kwatra noted.





"They also addressed the media thereafter and PM Modi hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary thereafter...," Kwatra said.





Later in the evening, Greek PM Mitsotakis will be the chief guest and the keynote speaker at the 9th Raisina Dialogue to be inaugurated later this evening. The Greek PM will also be meeting the business leaders in the second leg of his visit.





"He would also be visiting Mumbai before returning to his country...," Kwatra said.





