



Visakhapatnam: The sea phase of MILAN 2024, a biennial naval exercise, kicked off in Visakhapatnam, with a remarkable display of cooperation among ships and aircraft from 50 nations alongside the Indian Navy.





According to an official press release, this high-intensity sea phase, spanning air, surface, and undersea domains, commenced on Saturday with a powerful showcase of naval prowess.





The second day of the sea phase witnessed a harmonious blend of mutual understanding and interoperability as participating ships operated collaboratively in the Bay of Bengal.





The multinational nature of the operations not only fostered camaraderie but also deepened the understanding of each other's operational philosophies and procedures.





Participants in Sea Phase MILAN 2024 engaged in a series of advanced exercises, covering all three dimensions of maritime warfare. The activities included weapon firings against surface and high-speed aerial targets, anti-submarine warfare, cross-deck landings, carrier operations, and seamanship evolutions such as replenishment at sea.





The tempo of operations has steadily increased over the past two days, reflecting the commitment to enhancing maritime capabilities and fostering international cooperation.





The MILAN 2024 Sea Phase serves as a testament to the commitment of participating nations towards promoting peace, stability, and interoperability in the maritime domain. As the exercise progresses, the world witnesses a united front of naval forces actively building bridges and strengthening global maritime security, the release added.





The 12th edition of the MILAN exercise is being held from February 19 to 27 in Visakhapatnam and will see the participation of over 50 countries.





The theme of the exercise is "Forging Naval Alliances for a Secure Maritime Future."





