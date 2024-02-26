



New Delhi: Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Monday.





Thailand's Deputy PM, Nukara, is on his first official visit to India.





He will be co-chairing the 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Tuesday.





Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, posted on X, stating, "A warm welcome! Deputy PM & FM @drparnpreeb of Thailand arrives in New Delhi on his first official visit to India. He will co-chair the 10th - Joint Commission Meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar."





Nukara will begin his four-day official visit to India today.





Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday. On February 28, he will depart from India after concluding his four-day official visit.





Notably, the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting was held in Bangkok on August 17, 2022, according to MEA.





From August 16-18, 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Bangkok to co-chair the 9th Meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Commission (JCM) with Thailand's then-Deputy PM Don Pramudwinai.





On February 8, the Thailand delegation, led by Senator Pikulkeaw Krairiksh, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House. During the meeting, Birla presented the delegation with mementoes and a copy of the Constitution of India.





The Thailand parliamentary delegation visited the Indian Parliament and stressed that Thailand would like to invest in some projects, hoping that India might be interested. Krairiksh also appreciated the hospitality received in India.





