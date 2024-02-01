



PK Jain, the Director of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), said that IN-SPACe (or Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) is working on developing a single-window interface mechanism between government departments. The goal is to improve the ease of doing business.





IN-SPACe is an autonomous agency within the Department of Space (DOS). It was created after space sector reforms to facilitate the participation of private players.





According to Jain, the goal is to have all 36 states and union territories and all 32 central government departments onboarded by December 2023.





A single window clearance system portal provides information to investors about government policies, incentive schemes, and infrastructure availability.







