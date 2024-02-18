



Taipei: Taiwan and India on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signalling a willingness to make India a source of migrant workers in Taiwan, the Ministry of Labour said, this news was reported by CNA a Taiwanese based publication.





The two countries will hold meetings to iron out details before a formal announcement on the policy is made, the ministry said in a statement issued Friday.





According to the MOU, Taiwan will have the final say on how many Indian migrant workers it will let in and in which sectors they are allowed to work, the ministry said.





The prepared documents were signed by Taiwan representative to India Baushuan Ger and his Indian counterpart Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav virtually at a video conference, it said.





"The Indian government promotes interaction with Taiwan in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education, and people's exchanges. It is also based on common interests and promotes India. Labour legally employed overseas。"





The ministry said it will notify the Legislature of the MOU and its content.





If the two sides agree to go through with the plan in subsequent meetings, a small-scale trial will be carried out, with priority given to those workers who have a certain level of education or good command of English, the ministry said.





Qualified Indian workers will receive training in Taiwan and be recruited in accordance with relevant laws on both sides, the ministry added.





Meanwhile, a Cabinet official, who asked not to be identified, said Taiwan will not bring in 100,000 Indian migrant workers as some news outlets previously reported, sparking a small-scale protest in Taipei last year.







