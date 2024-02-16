



Bern: The spokesperson for United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, on Friday said the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) has suggested holding a referendum in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.





The UKPNP spokesperson, in a recent post on the social media platform 'X', stated that Justice Qazi Faez Isa suggested a referendum in GB and PoK.





Khan called it unrealistic and unacceptable unless Pakistan complies with United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) resolutions on Kashmir and vacates occupied areas of the State of Jammu Kashmir.





"In PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, nationalists are barred from participating in elections unless they submit allegiance to Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state and establishment have consistently manipulated elections in Pakistan and its occupied areas of Jammu Kashmir," Nasir Aziz Khan said.





"Even recent election results are indicative of manipulation and rigging to achieve desired outcomes. In such a lawless and hybrid system environment, a referendum of the public would lack legitimacy and legal grounds," he added.





The UKPNP spokesperson stated further that the prerequisite of the referendum is that Pakistan must withdraw from all areas of the disputed state of Jammu Kashmir and the state should be reunified.





Jamil Maqsood, secretary, Foreign Affairs of UKPNP, said, "Timely warning to those who have violated their promises with our people. Pakistan must withdraw its security and civilian administration from both the peripheries and let the people of Pakistan Occupied territories of Jammu and Kashmir decide about local government and governance."





"At present, Pakistan's political parties have occupied all the space and local people have been disenfranchised and only those, who sign oath of allegiance to Pakistan, can vote," he added.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







