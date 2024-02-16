



India is very much a geopolitical underdog in the Argentinian competition, as it is up against both the US and China





WASHINGTON — The young government of President Javier Milei is still working through its options for what fighter jet Argentina's air force will be equipped with, but one contender is making an open push for the new government: India and its TEJAS multirole fighter reported BreakingDefense





On Feb. 6, India’s ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay, Dinesh Bhatia, met with Air Force Brigadier Mayor Fernando Luis Mengo, head of the service’s general staff, to discuss the proposal “for the Argentine acquisition of TEJAS combat aircrafts & helicopters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited,” according to a statement from the Indian embassy in Buenos Aires. The TEJAS, domestically-produced in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has yet to secure an export customer.





India is very much a geopolitical underdog in the Argentinian competition, as it is up against both the US and China. Washington is hoping Buenos Aires will select used F-16s, which would be provided by the Royal Danish Air Force. Beijing is offering the Chengdu JF-17 Thunder (or FC-1 Xiaolong), manufactured by China. HAL did not respond to a query by Breaking Defence about the offer made to Buenos Aires, but the Argentine media has speculated that Buenos Aires could buy up to 18 TEJAS if selected.





While it is unclear where the TEJAS ranks in the Air Force’s list of potential suppliers, several meetings have occurred in recent years. Last July, Argentina’s then-Minister of Defence Jorge Taiana visited New Delhi to sign a cooperation agreement with HAL to modernize the Argentine military’s helicopter fleet. Specifically, Buenos Aires is interested in the joint production of the HAL Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). During the visit, Taiana reportedly visited HAL’s facilities where the TEJAS is also manufactured. Similarly, then-Air Force commander Brig. Gen. Xavier Julián Isaac visited HAL’s facilities during a March 2022 tour of India.





Even more, a HAL delegation travelled to Buenos Aires as recently as this past June to “evaluate the offer for TEJAS combat warplanes” with the service’s high command, including Isaac.





Argentina decommissioned its fleet of Dassault Mirage jets in 2015, an has been searching around for a replacement ever since. The Alberto Fernández presidency (2019-2023) ended with no contract to acquire primary combat aircraft, or to co-manufacture HAL helicopters, and there are open questions about what comes next: Milei, who was inaugurated this past December, has said, “there is no money” for major military acquisition sales. Nevertheless, the recent meeting between Bhatia and a high-ranking Air Force officer demonstrates that New Delhi hasn’t abandoned its hope of courting Buenos Aires.





At least one Air Force modernization effort continues to move forward: On Feb. 5, the service received the first of two Embraer ERJ 140 LR transport aircraft. The platform, named “Vuelo del Pampero” (tail number T-95), and its future twin “Paloma Gaucha” (T-96) will be assigned to Squadron II of Aerial Transport Group 1 (Grupo 1 de Transporte Aéreo).





After a January 2023 visit to India, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali announced his intention to buy one or two HAL Dornier 228 general-purpose aircraft. However, a year later, no contract has been announced.





The one successful sale India has had in Latin America happened with Chile. Specifically, the Chilean Navy received in 2021 the Anchor Handling, Towing, Supply, and Standby Vessel (AHTSSV) Janequeo (ATF-65). The AHTSSV, constructed by the Indian shipyard Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding, is participating in Chile’s Antarctic campaign.







