



Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he met Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, held a wide range of discussions. The two leaders also acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora to Dubai's evolution into a global hub for trade, services and tourism.





"Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his graciousness towards the Indian community living in Dubai. Both leaders acknowledged the contribution of the Indian Diaspora in Dubai's evolution into a global hub for trade, services and tourism," the readout of the meeting by Ministry of External Affairs said.





A plethrora of discussions took place on areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, technology, space, education between PM Modi and Al Maktoum in Dubai.





They expressed satisfaction with India and the UAE's fast increasing economic and trade relations, emphasizing the importance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.





"They also welcomed the signing of the Bilateral Investment Treaty," the MEA readout highlighted.





PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the UAE leader for the grant of land for an Indian Community Hospital in Dubai.





"Prime Minister invited Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to visit India at his earliest convenience," it added.





"Strengthening - Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi





Discussions covered a wide-range of areas of bilateral cooperation including trade & investment, technology, education and people to people ties





Moreover, PM Modi also took to X and said that it is always a delight to meet him in Dubai, as he lauded Al Maktoum's vision for Dubai.





"It is always a delight to meet to meet @HHShkMohd. His vision for Dubai's growth is clearly visible to the entire world. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects ranging from commerce to connectivity, and ways to boost people to people linkages," PM Modi wrote on X.





PM Modi is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi later today.





