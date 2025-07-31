



On July 31, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump made a significant announcement regarding international energy and trade policy, signalling a notable shift in the geopolitical landscape of South Asia and U.S. trade relations globally.





In a statement released via Truth Social, Trump revealed that the United States had reached a new trade agreement with Pakistan, establishing a joint initiative to develop what he described as "massive Oil Reserves" within Pakistan.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the United States and Pakistan are currently in the process of selecting the oil company for the partnership.

"We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling Oil to India some day!" Trump stated.





The collaboration is still in its early stages, with both governments apparently engaged in the process of selecting the principal oil company that will spearhead this exploration and development partnership.





This strategic partnership with Pakistan comes at a moment of heightened tension between the U.S. and its longstanding trading partner, India.





Just hours prior to the announcement involving Pakistan, Trump declared the imposition of a 25% tariff and additional penalties on Indian imports, citing Washington’s persistent trade deficit with New Delhi and India’s continued purchase of Russian oil as primary reasons for this aggressive trade manoeuvre.





The new tariffs, set to take effect from August 1, amplify existing economic frictions, with Washington aiming to curb its deficit as well as signal disapproval of India’s energy dealings with Russia.





Trump's remarks suggest an overt intent to strengthen economic ties and energy cooperation with Pakistan—India’s rival and its neighbour—while simultaneously leveraging trade policy to exert pressure on New Delhi.





His comment that "maybe they'll be selling Oil to India some day" not only hints at the possibility of regional economic integration, but also subtly challenges India’s current energy sourcing strategy and its stance in South Asian geopolitics.





Beyond the developments with Pakistan and India, Trump also mentioned ongoing trade negotiations with several other U.S. partners. Specifically, he referenced an impending meeting with a South Korean trade delegation, where discussions would focus on negotiating the existing 25% tariff imposed on South Korean imports.





He implied that Seoul was preparing an offer to reduce those tariffs, signalling an openness to recalibrating trade barriers in exchange for concessions that benefit the U.S. economy.





More broadly, President Trump emphasised a busy period in the White House, with active dialogues underway with multiple world leaders aiming to reach new trade deals and resolve tariff disputes. According to Trump's statement, these efforts are part of a comprehensive drive to reduce America's trade deficit "in a very major way," with the U.S. government set to release a full report on the status and outcomes of these negotiations at a later, unspecified date.





In sum, the July 31st announcements represent a multi-pronged approach in U.S. trade and foreign policy: expanding energy cooperation with Pakistan, increasing trade pressure on India, and signalling flexibility on tariffs to other key partners.





At its core, this strategy appears rooted in leveraging America's global economic power to advance domestic interests—particularly the goal of reducing the trade deficit—while reshaping alliances and energy partnerships in a rapidly evolving geopolitical environment.





