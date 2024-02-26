



Among the projects that the PM will dedicate are a PSLV integration centre, facilities for research and development, and a Trisonic Wind Tunnel





Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala, on Tuesday, around 10:45 AM. During his visit, he will announce the names of four test pilots, to be Vyomanauts, undergoing training for India’s Gaganyaan Mission and dedicate three facilities for research and development to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





An official statement read, "The prime minister’s vision to reform the country’s space sector to realise its full potential and his commitment to enhance technical and R&D capability in the sector will get a boost as three important space infrastructure projects will be inaugurated during his visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.”





Space Facilities That PM Modi Will Inaugurate





These projects talked about in the government's statement include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, a new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility’ at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, and a ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. These projects, with a combined cost of about ₹1,800 crore, will provide ‘World-Class’ technical capabilities for the space sector.





How Would These Facilities Benefit India?





The PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) will increase the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year. Additionally, the statement added that it will support the launches of SSLV and other small launch vehicles developed by private space companies.





The new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility’ at IPRC Mahendragiri is equipped to test engines with up to 200 tons of thrust. This new capability will enable the development of semi-cryogenic engines and stages to increase the payload capability of existing launch vehicles.





Also, the inauguration of the ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC will provide the much-vital aerodynamic testing capabilities for rockets and aircraft during atmospheric flight.





During his visit, the Prime Minister will also assess the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and award ‘astronaut wings’ to the astronaut-designates, the statement added.





The Gaganyaan Mission is India's maiden human space flight program, with high-tide preparations already ongoing at various ISRO centres for the second test.







