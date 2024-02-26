



New Delhi: The new Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, assumed his responsibilities on Monday, according to the Pakistan High Commission in India.





Warraich replaces Aizaz Khan, who has completed his tenure.





"Today, Saad Ahmad Warraich assumed responsibilities as Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi. He has replaced Aizaz Khan, who has completed his tenure," the High Commission said in a statement.





The Pakistan High Commission of India expressed its gratitude to Aizaz Khan for his dedicated service during his tenure and welcomed Saad Ahmad Warraich to his new role.





Warraich served as Pakistani envoy at the UN General Assembly in New York.





He previously worked as the director general of the Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey desk in the Pakistan foreign ministry.





Warraich has a MA in Economics (1986 - 1988) from Government College University, Lahore and an MBA from Nanyang Business School in Singapore, according to a report in Pakistani media outlet Saama TV.





Last year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) appointed Geetika Srivastava, as the first woman charge d'affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.





The last Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad was Ajay Bisaria. He was withdrawn after Pakistan decided to downgrade the status of the High Commission following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.





The Indian and Pakistani high commissions in Islamabad and Delhi are being headed by their respective charge d'affaires after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties.





