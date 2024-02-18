



Visakhapatnam: HMAS Warramunga, an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy on Sunday arrived in Visakhapatnam to take part in the multilateral naval exercise, 'MILAN 2024,' the Eastern Naval Command said.

According to the Eastern Naval Command, the participation of the Australian warship is a reflection of the close maritime partnership between the two countries.





"The Sunrise Command of the #IndianNavy extends a warm welcome to HMAS Warramunga, an Anzac Class Frigate of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). Participation of the ship in #MILAN2024 is reflection of the close #maritime partnership between the two nations and navies," Eastern Naval Command posted on X.





Earlier today, Eastern Naval Command extended a warm welcome for Corvette 20 of the Vietnam People's Navy and USS Halsey (DDG-97) of the United States Navy.





"Naval vessels from Vietnam and the United States have arrived in Visakhapatnam for the MILAN 2024 maritime exercise," the post on X remarked.





Additionally, the visit underscores the commitment to regional security and strengthens defence partnerships. MILAN 2024 serves as a platform for navies to engage in joint exercises and enhance interoperability," the statement added.





While observing the role of 'MILAN 24, the post signifies, "As Visakhapatnam hosts these naval vessels, it reaffirms its role as a key maritime hub, fostering cooperation among nations committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The exercise is expected to deepen bonds of friendship and promote peace and stability across the oceans."





Moreover, the 12th edition of the MILAN exercise will be held from February 19 to 27 in Visakhapatnam and will see the participation of over 50 countries.





The theme of the exercise is "Forging Naval Alliances for a Secure Maritime Future."





"The 12th edition of the MILAN exercise to be held at #Visakhapatnam 19 - 27 Feb 24 aims to provide a platform for the participating navies to share ideas to enhance #security on the high seas & ensure safety of #maritime commerce for growth & prosperity of all," the Indian Navy posted on X.





"MILAN would be an excellent platform for the participating navies to share ideas to enhance security on the high seas and ensure the safety of maritime commerce for the growth and prosperity of all. In addition to building bridges of friendship and strengthening relationships, sea exercise would enhance interoperability, enable the exchange of best practices and boost confidence to undertake missions together in the future, to tackle common challenges," the release added.





