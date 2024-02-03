



New Delhi: The US Chamber of Commerce's US-India Business Council (USIBC) is set to lead a business delegation to participate in the second edition of India Energy Week in Goa from February 6-9.





Hosted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG), India Energy Week is a critical platform for global energy businesses, startups, and thought leaders to engage directly with senior Indian government officials and the Indian corporate community in the energy sector, according to USIBC statement.





USIBC President Ambassador Atul Keshap and Shilpa Gupta, Chief Technology Officer - India, GE Vernova, will lead this business delegation and highlight the strength of the US-India energy partnership.





USIBC delegation engagements will include a high-level US-India Energy Transition Roundtable chaired by Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and industry briefings.





According to the statement, the delegation showcases diverse sectors like oil and gas, power and renewable energy, critical minerals, hydrogen and alternative fuels, sustainable aviation fuels, and other key areas of growth.





The energy sector plays a key role in the bilateral trade and economy relationship between the United States and India, contributing more than US 20 billion in two-way trade and is poised to grow, according to USIBC statement.





In the statement, Atul Keshap noted, "Over 2023, both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joseph Biden have placed a special emphasis on the role that US and India can play together to advance energy transition globally."





"Both leaders have made collective announcements on green hydrogen, advancing electric mobility, joint investments funds to advance deployment of renewable energy and other areas showcasing opportunities for a significant role for private sectors and governments of both countries to work closely together. USIBC remains steadfast in its commitment to being a partner in this joint effort," he added.





Shilpa Gupta stated that GE Vernova is excited to work with industry leaders in defining new pathways to lead the energy transition in India.





In the statement, Gupta stated, "GE Vernova is excited to collaborate with USIBC and participate in the India Energy Week 2024 as it brings sharp focus to India's tackling of climate change. By investing in advanced powering technology, enhancing local manufacturing capabilities and building a strong talent workforce, GE Vernova is excited to work with the industry leaders in defining new pathways to lead energy transition in India."





According to the statement, USIBC is dedicated to further strengthening a secure and sustainable energy partnership between the two countries. It congratulated the Indian government and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on successfully launching its second edition of the India Energy Week.





