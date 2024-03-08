



The Indian Coast Guard is going to get nine of these choppers, while the Indian Army will be inducting 25 of them into their fleets, top government sources told ANI. The helicopters would be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited





New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security has cleared a proposal for 34 new Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers, of which nine will be inducted in the Indian Coast Guard while 25 of them will go to the Indian Army.





Seen as a major push towards indigenization, sources added that the choppers in the Indian Coast Guard are set to replace the old light utility choppers, while the Indian Army would be using the choppers for multiple roles.





Both projects are expected to be worth over ₹ 8,000 crore and give a boost to indigenization.





The government has also cleared the project related to upgrading the BMP infantry combat vehicles of the mechanized infantry directorate of the Indian Army.





The Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv) is a multi-role, new-generation helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight class, indigenously designed and developed by HAL.







