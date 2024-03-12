



Srinagar: CRPF personnel conduct security check with metal detectors and sniffer dogs after security was beefed up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir valley, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)(





Two indigenously developed explosive detectors have been handed over to the Intelligence Bureau for field deployment by 12 identified security agencies across India. Developed by ECIL, DAE, and DRDO, the detectors are expected to enhance the security apparatus.





They were handed over by PSA Ajay Kumar Sood to IB Director Tapan Deka, with senior officials from various security agencies present. The detectors, based on IMS and RBS principles, have been customized for specific requirements and mark a significant step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.





According to the spokesperson, the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have developed the explosive detectors for the Indian security forces.





The devices were recently handed over to Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka by Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the government of India Ajay Kumar Sood, the spokesperson said.





Senior officials from security agencies such as the SPG, NSG, CISF, ITBP, SSB, BCAS, SFF and the Indian Army were present on the occasion.





The detectors will be handed over by the IB to 12 identified security agencies for field deployment.





Sood subbed the successful production of the detectors as a shining example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.





The detectors, based on Ion Mobility Spectrometry (lMS) technique and Raman Back Scattering (RBS) principle respectively, have been customised as per specific requirements of the security agencies, as part of a development project initiated at the behest of IB in 2017.





"The government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is fully committed to capacity building and strengthening of the security forces," the spokesperson said.





The user agencies have been asked to provide feedback about the field deployment experience of the two detectors so that further improvements, if required, can be made.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







