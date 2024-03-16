



New Delhi: A comprehensive operational discussion was conducted as a run-up to 'Exercise Gaganshakti 2024', featuring deliberations on all domain warfare, including Cyber, Space, Cognitive, and Information Warfare, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed through a statement on Friday.





During the discussion, the focus was on joint operations and synchronisation of efforts for swift and optimised application of war-fighting assets, the statement added.





Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari participated in the exercise while Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan attended the concluding session.





The exercise provided IAF with an excellent opportunity to practice its wartime drills and undertake operations in realistic scenarios, the release stated, adding that activities were undertaken cohesively to achieve the stated objectives of the Indian Air Force, in the event of any contingency.





