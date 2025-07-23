



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is finally bidding farewell to the MiG-21, a jet both iconic and infamous as the "flying coffin." Its retirement marks the end of more than six decades of service and closes a significant, sometimes tragic, chapter in Indian military aviation. The aircraft's persistent presence, despite a questionable safety record, symbolized both the strengths and the long-standing modernization challenges of India’s defence establishment.





The Long Shadow of The MiG-21





Inducted in 1963, the MiG-21 was the IAF’s first supersonic fighter jet, revolutionizing India’s air defence capabilities. It played a decisive role in every major conflict, from the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars to the 1999 Kargil conflict and even the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. More than 850 jets were acquired, making it India’s largest fighter fleet, with nearly 600 assembled locally by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).





Yet, this formidable legacy was increasingly overshadowed by its accident-prone nature. The MiG-21’s age and lack of viable replacements forced it to remain operational well past its intended lifespan, resulting in frequent crashes and fatalities that became a grim fixture in Indian headlines. Its symbolic presence in popular culture, including the 2006 film "Rang De Basanti," only reinforced the urgency of transition.





TEJAS: The Promise And The Bottleneck





The TEJAS MK-1A, India’s indigenous replacement for the MiG-21, was supposed to herald a new era. In early 2021, a ₹48,000 crore contract was signed for 83 jets, with a promised delivery by March 2024.





However, not a single jet had been delivered by the deadline, owing largely to supply chain issues—most critically, late engine deliveries from GE Aerospace. The first F404-IN20 engine arrived only in March 2025, almost two years behind schedule, leaving six completed aircraft grounded, waiting for powerplants.





HAL has revamped its Bangalore facility and opened an additional assembly line, with claims of being able to deliver up to 16 jets annually if the supply chain stabilizes. The goal is to complete all 83 contracted jets by 2028 and fulfil an additional ₹67,000 crore order for 97 more MK-1As by 2031. However, the entire schedule is under constant threat due to unresolved logistical weaknesses and an inconsistent record of meeting deadlines.





Private Firms: The New Vanguard





Recognizing the magnitude of the delay—and its implications for Indian aerospace readiness—the Ministry of Defence has taken steps to involve private companies. The recently established Defence Empowerment Committee proposed integrating private suppliers into the Tejas production ecosystem, resulting in milestone contributions:





Alpha Tocol Engineering delivered the rear fuselage, VEM Technologies provided the centre fuselage, L&T supplied wing assemblies, TATA Advanced Systems, Dynamatic Technologies, Lakshmi Machine Works, and Amphenol are delivering composite structures, front fuselage, air intakes, and loom assemblies, respectively.





HAL now operates three production lines, including one in Nashik, aiming to scale up to 30 aircraft annually by 2026–27, contingent on uninterrupted component supply. The urgency is heightened by the simultaneous retirement of other aging fleets such as the MiG-27 (phased out in 2019) and Jaguars, scheduled for full withdrawal by 2035–2040.





AMCA: Fifth-Generation Ambitions And A New Competitive Model





India’s next big leap is the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program—the nation's first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter. In 2023, the Cabinet cleared ₹15,000 crore for developing five prototypes and exhaustive flight-testing. For the first time, private companies have been invited to bid independently or form consortiums with foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), breaking HAL's historical monopoly.





The IAF aims to induct seven AMCA squadrons, or approximately 126 aircraft, by the early 2040s. The initial two squadrons will run on GE-F414 engines, with discussions ongoing for substantial technology transfer and joint production with General Electric. Despite this momentum, the first operational squadron is unlikely before 2035, meaning the gap left by retiring jets will persist for at least another decade.





Private Defence Industry: From Suppliers To Strategic Partners





Over the past few years, Indian private defence firms have evolved from being component suppliers to full partners in major projects. TATA Advanced Systems, in collaboration with Airbus Spain, is producing C-295 transport aircraft in Gujarat; Alpha Design has ventured into UAVs and satellite components; L&T is constructing both naval and land-based weaponry, posting ₹13,000 crore in orders in FY25; and Bharat Forge is expanding rapidly in artillery and missile segments.





Other major players—Adani Defence, Paras Defence, ideaForge, IG Drones, Solar Industries, and NewSpace Research—are making advances in drones, ammunition, and swarming technologies. Government initiatives like iDEX and SRIJAN have accelerated domestic innovation, and Indian defence exports climbed to ₹24,000 crore in FY25, with ambitions to double by 2029.





A Critical Transition Point





The MiG-21’s retirement is more than an end; it is a test case for India’s changing approach to defence manufacturing. The delays in Tejas induction have prompted necessary reforms in production and supply chain management, primarily via the growing role of private industry. The AMCA program further institutionalizes this shift by opening the door to private and foreign competition—a strategy designed to bring speed, scale, and accountability.





India has the technological base, policy support, and industrial capacity to transform its military aviation sector. Whether these strengths can be fully leveraged before the IAF’s squadron strength drops too far remains the decisive question as the country navigates this high-stakes phase in national defence.



