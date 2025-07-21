



India's transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has fundamentally redefined the nation's approach to national security, particularly through the development of a comprehensive ballistic missile defence (BMD) system that proved its mettle during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, reported Sohil Sinha of News18 web portal.





This strategic evolution represents more than tactical advancement—it embodies a paradigm shift from Cold War-era defensive postures to a proactive, technologically advanced security architecture that positions India as a responsible global power.





The Nuclear Shadows In South Asia





The contemporary security environment facing India has become markedly more complex and dangerous than at any point since independence. Pakistan continues to view India as an existential threat and is expanding its nuclear arsenal accordingly, whilst simultaneously deepening its military relationship with China. The United States Defence Intelligence Agency's 2025 assessment reveals that Pakistan is modernising its nuclear capabilities with substantial Chinese assistance, particularly focusing on battlefield nuclear weapons designed to offset India's conventional military superiority.





Pakistan's strategic calculus remains deeply rooted in nuclear coercion. During the recent May 2025 crisis, Pakistan's ambassador to Russia explicitly threatened the use of "the full spectrum of power, both conventional and nuclear" in response to any Indian military action. Such nuclear blackmail represents precisely the kind of coercive diplomacy that ballistic missile defence systems are designed to neutralise. The convening of Pakistan's National Command Authority during the crisis demonstrates how atomic weapons remain central to Islamabad's strategic thinking.





China's role as the primary enabler of Pakistan's weapons of mass destruction programmes adds another layer of complexity to the regional security matrix. Foreign materials and technology supporting Pakistan's WMD capabilities are acquired primarily from Chinese suppliers, often transhipped through intermediaries in Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey, and the UAE. This creates a dangerous convergence where Pakistan's tactical nuclear weapons, enabled by Chinese technology, pose an immediate threat to India's security infrastructure.





The China Factor





The relationship between China and India has evolved from mere border disputes to a comprehensive rivalry encompassing nuclear capabilities. China's nuclear modernisation programme, whilst ostensibly directed at the United States, poses a direct threat to India given the geographical intimacy of the subcontinent. The majority of Chinese nuclear-capable missiles cannot reach the American mainland but could easily strike Indian population centres.





China's ballistic missile defence capabilities add urgency to India's programme. The People's Republic of China has developed advanced systems, including the HQ-19 and HQ-29, which significantly enhance the People's Liberation Army's capabilities to protect Chinese critical infrastructure. China's BMD capabilities serve as a strong defensive shield against nuclear-armed missile attacks, potentially neutralising India's deterrent capability.





This creates a dangerous imbalance, giving China a significant damage-limitation capability and lowering the threshold for nuclear adventurism. The triangular nuclear dynamic between China, India, and Pakistan arguably poses a more serious threat of nuclear conflict than any other regional arrangement globally. South Asia remains the only place in the world where three nuclear-armed nations sit in such proximity and are bound by violently contested borders.





Operation Sindoor: Where Atmanirbhar Bharat Won





Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, served as a comprehensive validation of India's defence indigenisation policies under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. The operation demonstrated how indigenous systems performed under actual combat conditions, providing real-world proof of concept for India's ballistic missile defence ecosystem.





The multi-layered air defence system that protected India during the crisis consisted of several indigenous components. During the onslaught, a unified grid directed a tiered defence: the inner layer, comprising Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) and Man-Portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS), neutralised low-flying drones. The next layer of short-range missiles like the Spyder and Pechora provided point defence for critical assets, while the medium-range, indigenously developed Akash and Indo-Israeli MRSAM systems formed the backbone of area defence.





The outermost layer, consisting of the formidable S-400 'Sudarshan' system and combat air patrols by fighter jets, engaged threats at long range. The operation showcased the maturity of India's indigenous defence ecosystem. The Akashteer air defence system, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited and integrated with IACCS, provided seamless and unified air situation awareness accessible to the lowest units of the Army Air Defence.





The successful deployment of loitering munitions and precision strike capabilities demonstrated India's advancement in offensive systems as well. Indigenous platforms executed strikes without loss of Indian assets, underscoring the effectiveness of surveillance, planning, and delivery systems developed under the Make in India initiative.





DRDO's Ballistic Missile Defence Program





India's Ballistic Missile Defence program represents one of the most ambitious technological undertakings in the country's defence history. The programme, sanctioned in 2000 following the Kargil conflict, has evolved through systematic phases designed to address increasingly sophisticated threats.





Phase I of the BMD program is now complete and has been successfully deployed. This phase includes the Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) missile for Exo-atmospheric interception and the Advanced Air Defence (AAD) missile for Endo-atmospheric ranges. The system demonstrates the capability to intercept ballistic missiles with ranges up to 2,000 kilometres, providing robust protection against medium-range threats.





The recent successful testing of Phase II represents a quantum leap in capabilities. On July 24, 2024, DRDO successfully flight-tested the Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System, demonstrating indigenous capability to defend against ballistic missiles of the 5,000-kilometre class. This achievement places India in an exclusive club of nations with advanced BMD capabilities. The two-stage solid-propelled ground-launched system incorporates state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by DRDO.





The Phase-II AD Endo-atmospheric missile is designed for neutralising many types of enemy ballistic missile threats in the altitude bracket of Endo to low Exo-atmospheric regions. The test demonstrated a complete network-centric warfare weapon system consisting of long-range sensors, low-latency communication systems, and advanced interceptor missiles.





Looking ahead, DRDO is advancing to Phase III, focusing on developing two new interceptor missiles, internally designated AD-AH and AD-AM. These missiles are in the initial stages of research and development, with developmental testing expected to commence in the next 4-5 years. These interceptors are anticipated to be capable of neutralising hypersonic threats, including Hypersonic Glide Vehicles (HGVs) and Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missiles (HACMs).





The success of Atmanirbhar Bharat in developing critical defence technologies validates the potential for technological sovereignty in an increasingly multipolar world. This achievement encourages other developing nations, especially in the Global South, to invest in indigenous capabilities rather than accepting permanent dependence on foreign suppliers.





Future Trajectory And Global Leadership





The development of indigenous alternatives, such as Project Kusha, demonstrates India's commitment to technological sovereignty. Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is making advances in developing an S-400-type indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile system, with prototypes expected within 12 to 18 months. This initiative could potentially generate orders worth up to ₹40,000 crore, further strengthening India's defence industrial base.





Prime Minister Modi's declaration following Operation Sindoor that "India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats" reflects a fundamental shift in India's strategic posture. The evolution and progress of India's defence system under his leadership demonstrate that India is ready to deliver on this commitment. The transformation from a largely import-dependent nation to an emerging defence exporter, combined with advanced indigenous BMD capabilities, positions India as a credible and responsible power in the international system.





The success of Operation Sindoor and the maturation of India's ballistic missile defence capabilities represent more than military achievements—they embody the realisation of strategic autonomy and technological sovereignty that underpins India's vision of becoming a leading global power by 2047.





Through the integration of advanced indigenous technologies, strategic partnerships, and unwavering political commitment, India has constructed not merely a defensive shield, but a foundation for enduring security and prosperity in an increasingly complex global environment.





Based On A News18 Report







