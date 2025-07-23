



Turkey has unveiled its first hypersonic missile, the Tayfun Block-4, at the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, marking a significant milestone in its defence capabilities.





Developed indigenously by the Turkish defence firm Roketsan, the Tayfun Block 4 is a hypersonic ballistic missile weighing approximately 2,300 kilograms (about 7 tons according to some reports) and measuring around 6.5 to 10 meters in length.





It boasts a range of about 800 kilometres, with plans to extend this to over 1,000 kilometres in future variants, enabling it to strike strategic targets deep inside enemy territory with high accuracy (within 5 to 10 meters) and high speed (estimated at Mach 5 or above) .





The Tayfun Block 4 is described by Roketsan as a high-speed, highly manoeuvrable missile capable of destroying a variety of critical strategic assets, including air defence systems, command and control centres, military hangars, and other important military infrastructure from significant distances.





It is powered by solid composite propellant, launched typically from mobile platforms like the VOLAT vehicle, and uses advanced guidance systems combining inertial navigation with satellite navigation (GPS and GLONASS), ensuring operational flexibility in all weather conditions, day or night .





This hypersonic weapon places Turkey in the ranks of a select group of nations—alongside the United States, Russia, and China—that have developed and deployed hypersonic missile technology, underlining the country’s growing military technological independence and regional strategic power .





The development evolved from Turkey’s indigenous Tayfun missile family, which traces its origins to earlier programs including the Bora tactical ballistic missile, showing a sustained progression in missile technology over decades .





In a broader regional context, Pakistan—Turkey’s close defence partner and missile buyer—is likely to benefit from this advancement through continued technological cooperation, given Ankara's role as a supplier of missile technologies to Pakistan.





Meanwhile, India is also advancing hypersonic missile development in partnership with Russia through the BrahMos-II project, which aims for speeds of Mach 7-8 and a range up to 1,500 kilometres, reflecting a regional hypersonic arms development trend .





The unveiling of Tayfun Block 4 aligns with Turkey’s broader defence strategy of achieving full sovereign capability across land, sea, air, and space domains, as emphasised by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at IDEF 2025. Alongside the Tayfun Block-4, Roketsan showcased multiple other advanced systems at the fair, indicating a broad and rapidly advancing national defence industry .





The Tayfun Block 4 hypersonic missile represents a breakthrough for Turkey’s defence industry, delivering a long-range, fast, highly accurate, and manoeuvrable missile capable of hitting strategic targets with significant precision and speed, thereby strengthening Turkey’s military stature and deterrent capability in the region and beyond.





Based On ET News Report







