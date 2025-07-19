



The Indian central government has initiated the process to acquire Bitra Island in Lakshadweep for use by defence and strategic agencies, citing its strategic location and importance for national security. Bitra is the smallest inhabited island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, with an area of approximately 0.105 sq km and a population of about 105 families.





This was formalised by a notification dated July 11, 2025, from the Lakshadweep Revenue Department, which marks the start of a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.





The stated objective of the SIA is to facilitate the full transfer of Bitra to defence and diplomatic agencies. The Revenue Department has been named the project developer, with the process expected to be completed within two months.





The assessment will include stakeholder consultations, notably involving the local Gram Sabha and other community stakeholders, although the law does not make consent from landowners or the Gram Sabha mandatory for the land acquisition.





Local reaction has been strongly oppositional.





Residents express deep concern about potential displacement from their ancestral land, the lack of prior consultation, and the preservation of their identity and livelihood. Lakshadweep’s Member of Parliament, Hamdullah Sayeed, has publicly criticized the plan, calling it an unacceptable disruption to the community and vowing to oppose the move both politically and legally.





He also highlighted that this is not the first instance of such land acquisition for defence in Lakshadweep, and questioned why Bitra was selected this time without exploring alternatives or adequate engagement with the local population.





This move comes alongside recent efforts to enhance India’s military infrastructure in the region. In 2024, the Ministry of Defence announced the commissioning of a new naval base, INS Jatayu, on Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep. This base is being developed with expanded operational, administrative, and residential facilities, as part of India’s broader strategy to secure its maritime interests in the region.





The planned acquisition of Bitra for military use highlights the ongoing tension between national security imperatives and local community rights, particularly on remote and vulnerable islands.





The outcome of the SIA and subsequent government actions will be critical in determining both the future of Bitra’s residents and the strategic landscape of India’s maritime boundaries.





Agencies







