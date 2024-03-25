



Islamabad: Leaders of the joint action committee, including Professor Kaleemullah Barech, Shah Ali Bugti, Nazir Ahmed Lehri, Fareed Khan Achakzai, and others, on Sunday said that the professors and employees of the University of Baluchistan (UoB) have not received salaries and pensions for the past three months, despite 24 days having passed in March, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.





Leaders of the joint action committee announced that 35 per cent payment in the annual budget for research centres' professors, officers, and employees, as well as the house rent allowance, has not been disbursed yet.





They said that professors and employees have set up camps outside the University of Balochistan main gate to demand salaries and pensions throughout Ramzan. Leaders of the joint action committee said they have been organising protest rallies and sit-in on Sariah Road, according to Dawn report.





Furthermore, they have held protest rallies from the University of Balochistan to the Quetta Press Club. They have held protests in front of the secretariat, the Quetta commissioner office and Manan Chowk. However, the provincial and federal governments have not paid attention to their demands and the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad has also not taken notice.





The committee requested all political parties, student organisations, civil societies, lawyers, and journalists to join the protest so that the professors and employees of the University of Baluchistan get their salaries and pensions which are due for the past three months, Dawn reported.





Last week, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the University of Balochistan organised a protest in Quetta, demanding three months of overdue salaries and the 35 per cent salary increase as promised in the previous year's education budget for teachers at research centers, and staff at the University of Balochistan (UOB), reported The Balochistan Post.





The protest was led by Professor Kaleem Ullah Barech, APLF Chairman Shah Ali Bugti, Nazeer Ahmed Lehri, PkMAP's Mohammad Isa Roshan, BSO's Samad Baloch, Nazar Mengal, Abid Butt of the Balochistan Labor Federation, Fareed Khan Achakzai, and Farhana Umer Magsi, among numerous others, The Balochistan Post reported.





During the protest, the speakers criticised the lack of action taken by the Balochistan and Federal governments and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan in addressing UOB's financial issues. The speakers said the situation has led to employees' families facing hunger crises during Ramzan.





The protesters condemned the former UOB vice chancellor's 'illegal' appointment, labelling him as incompetent and detrimental to the university's welfare, according to The Baluchistan Post. They urged vice chancellors and officials from other universities to advocate for substantial financial support from the government.





