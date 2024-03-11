



Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a premier shipbuilding yard in India and Pentagon Rugged Systems have entered into a MoU to collaboratively advance the development of portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), one of the variants by name Dolphin.





The strategic partnership aims to leverage the expertise of both entities in underwater technology for the enhancement of maritime security, a HSL official said. The MoU signifies a collaborative effort between Pentagon Rugged Systems and HSL in advancing the development of Dolphin AUVs, showcasing a commitment to technological innovation in the maritime domain.





The collaboration is aligned with the growing importance of AUVs in bolstering maritime security, underwater exploration, hull inspection and other strategic applications are required for the customers.





The AUVs will be portable and light weight up to 60 meters depth, autonomous or tethered with a sensor of 90-180 minutes endurance. Undertaken under 'Make-in-India and AtmaNirbhar.' mission, Dolphin AUVs are expected to serve as a force multiplier, contributing to the sovereign security of nations.





