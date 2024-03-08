



New Delhi: Panama has officially ratified the International Solar Alliance (ISA), marking its entry as the 97th member nation. The information was divulged by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.





In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal @MEAIndia tweets, "Panama becomes the 97th member to ratify the ISA. Panama handed over the Instrument of @isolaralliance Ratification, during the meeting of Ambassador Yasiel Burillo of Panama to India, with Joint Secretary (Economic Diplomacy) @Abhishekifs in New Delhi today."





Panama's commitment to sustainable energy was underscored as Ambassador Yasiel Burillo presented the Instrument of Ratification to Joint Secretary (Economic Diplomacy) Abhishekifs during a meeting in New Delhi today.





This formal act solidifies Panama's pledge to collaborate within the framework of the ISA, joining other nations in the pursuit of harnessing solar energy for a greener future.





Joint Secretary (ED & MER), MEA Abhishek Singh expressed gratitude for Panama's commitment, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in advancing renewable energy solutions.





Moreover, on March 5, Malta became the 119th country to join the International Solar Alliance, the Ministry of External Affairs said.





ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France. Currently, 116 countries are signatories to the ISA Framework Agreement.





"The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy transition in its member countries," the ISA website reads.





Notably, the sixth assembly of the International Solar Alliance was hosted at 'Bharat Mandapam,' Pragati Maidan in the national capital on October 31.





ISA Director General Ajay Mathur had said that the investment in solar is expected to be 380 billion dollars this year, as last year witnessed an investment of 310 billion.





He also said that the ISA is supporting the growth of 9.5 GW of solar energy in projects across the world.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed



