



Tokyo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday reiterated strengthening India-Japan bilateral relations and asserted that the relationship can play a stabilizing role in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





The statement came after EAM Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, co-chaired the 16th India-Japan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo.





In the meeting, both leaders discussed ambitious areas of expansion, including emerging technologies.





"A great meeting with Japanese FM @Kamikawa_Yoko, as we co-chaired the 16th India-Japan FMs Strategic Dialogue in Tokyo today. Pleased to note the steady progress of our bilateral partnership in different domains. Discussed new and ambitious areas of expansion, including emerging technologies," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.





"Also appreciated the stabilizing role that our ties can play in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Our exchange of views on the international situation was very useful. India and Japan will be steadfast partners as we move towards a multipolar world," he added.





Notably, Jaishankar is on a visit to Japan from March 6-8. Before this, he visited South Korea, where he met the top leaders during his stay.





Speaking at the 16th India-Japan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue, Jaishankar Jaishankar began by offering condolences for recent losses and destruction and expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality.





The year 2023, according to Jaishankar, has been a "landmark" in India-Japan bilateral relations, witnessing "government-to-government, business-to-business, and people-to-people exchanges thrive across various sectors".





Highlighting key interactions, Jaishankar noted the meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Kishida in Delhi in March. "I take the opportunity to also appreciate Japan's cooperation for a successful G20 presidency this year," the EAM added.





As both nations navigated the 10th year of their special strategic and global partnership, Jaishankar emphasised the need to find new ways to enhance collaboration and impart fresh momentum to the existing partnership.





