



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a laser beam-riding guidance system (LBRG) that is resistant to countermeasures and less susceptible to smoke, fog, rain, and dust than semi-active laser guidance. The LBRG system has a range of 500–5,000 meters and is made up of the following components: LBRG transmitter, Eye safe laser range finder, Optical day sight, and Laser seeker module, reported Janes.





The LBRG system is used in short range air defence and anti-tank systems. It operates with low laser output power, making the system compact and resistant to countermeasures.





The LBRG system uses a spatially encoded laser beam to convey a sophisticated approach to missile guidance. The bomb, once released by the aircraft, will seek the target and glide towards it using laser beam riding.











