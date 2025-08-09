



Pakistan has reaffirmed its openness to international mediation on the Kashmir dispute, with Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan expressing willingness to accept assistance from the United States or any other country in resolving the long-standing conflict.





This diplomatic position, articulated during his weekly media briefing on Friday, August 8, 2025, comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions with India following a brief but intense military confrontation in May.





Pakistan's Appeal For Global Mediation





In response to questions about Washington's interest in the Kashmir matter, Khan emphasised Pakistan's receptiveness to international intervention. "About the US' interest in settlement of the Kashmir issue, we welcome help not only from the US but any country which can help stabilise the situation and move towards resolution of the Kashmir dispute, which is at the heart of issues of peace and security in South Asia," he stated. This represents a consistent articulation of Pakistan's long-held position favouring third-party involvement in Kashmir dispute resolution, particularly given the absence of bilateral dialogue between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





The spokesperson further clarified Pakistan's diplomatic approach, noting that while Islamabad remains committed to the path of diplomacy, "it is the Indian side which has to make up its mind" regarding engagement. Khan confirmed that there have been no substantive contacts between the two countries following their four-day conflict in May, except for routine diplomatic communications.





India's Unwavering Opposition To Third-Party Involvement





India maintains its steadfast rejection of any external mediation on the Kashmir dispute, citing the 1972 Simla Agreement as the foundational framework governing bilateral relations. The agreement explicitly commits both countries to resolving all disputes, including Kashmir, through bilateral negotiations only, effectively excluding third-party mediation. India's External Affairs Ministry has consistently reiterated that any dialogue with Pakistan would be strictly limited to issues concerning Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and terrorism.





This position reflects India's deep-seated concerns about international intervention, rooted in historical experiences with UN resolutions and mediation attempts that New Delhi views as having complicated rather than resolved the dispute. India frequently invokes the Simla framework to reject international mediation, emphasising the principle of bi-lateralism enshrined in the agreement.





The May 2025 Military Confrontation Context





The current diplomatic positioning occurs in the shadow of the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, which marked the most serious military escalation between the two countries since the Kargil War. The crisis began with the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, in which 26 tourists were killed by militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba. India accused Pakistan of supporting the attack, leading to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and other bilateral agreements.





On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, conducting precision missile strikes on nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure. According to Indian sources, the operation killed approximately 100 militants while avoiding Pakistani military or civilian targets. Pakistan responded with Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, leading to four days of cross-border fighting involving fighter jets, missiles, and drones—marking the first drone battle between the two nuclear-armed nations.





The conflict concluded on May 10, 2025, with a ceasefire brokered through Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) hotline communications, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio playing facilitating roles during negotiations.





Implications For Regional Diplomacy





Pakistan's renewed emphasis on welcoming international mediation represents both continuity and adaptation in its diplomatic strategy. While consistently favouring third-party involvement since the dispute's inception, Pakistan's current position reflects the changed regional dynamics following the May conflict and the broader strategic environment. The timing of this statement, ahead of reported high-level Pakistani military visits to Washington, suggests coordinated diplomatic outreach to leverage international support.





The diplomatic divergence between India and Pakistan on mediation remains a fundamental obstacle to conflict resolution. While Pakistan views international involvement as essential given the trust deficit between the two countries, India considers such involvement a violation of bilateral commitments and potentially counterproductive to long-term peace. This fundamental disagreement ensures that the Kashmir dispute will continue to challenge regional stability and international diplomatic efforts in South Asia.





Agencies







