

China’s remarkable progress in developing and integrating its next-generation carrier-borne stealth fighter, the J-35, signals a transformative shift in the regional naval balance—especially vis-à-vis India. Touted as China’s answer to the American F-35, the J-35 serves as both a technological leap in Chinese aerospace capability and a symbol of Beijing’s broader maritime ambitions.





Rapid Modernisation And Carrier Integration





The J-35, evolving from the FC-31 “Gyrfalcon” program, is a twin-engine, multi-role stealth fighter purpose-built for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). Its debut marks the first time China fields a true fifth-generation carrier-based fighter, paralleling the U.S. Navy’s F-35C and narrowing the gap between the PLAN and the world’s most advanced navies.





Recent official Chinese state media coverage—including a CCTV broadcast quoted by Global Times—confirms that the J-35 has undergone operational trials aboard the Liaoning and Shandong and is being readied for the newer, larger Fujian aircraft carrier.





The Fujian itself represents a generational leap, featuring electromagnetic aircraft launch systems (EMALS) that rival those on the U.S. Navy’s USS Gerald R. Ford. This technology allows the launch of heavier, more advanced fighter aircraft like the J-35, greatly enhancing the PLAN’s power projection and operational flexibility over older ski-jump carriers.





Capabilities And Weapon Systems





Equipped with advanced stealth technology, cutting-edge avionics, and the domestically produced WS-13E engines, the J-35 delivers speeds up to Mach 1.8 and can carry long-range PL-15 or PL-21 air-to-air missiles, as well as modern air-to-ground ordnance like the CJ-10. Its robust communications, radar evasion, and sophisticated sensors grant the PLAN new levels of survivability and lethality at sea.





Strategic Implications For India





China aims to operate six aircraft carriers by 2035, each fielding the J-35 as the principal fighter. This build-up not only challenges American military supremacy but also directly threatens India’s ability to secure its maritime interests. Chinese carrier strike groups—likely stationed in the Indian Ocean by 2025 or 2026—could project power and enforce extended A2/AD (anti-access/area denial) zones in a region vital to India’s security.





The Indian Navy, by comparison, currently operates the INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant, both deploying the ageing MiG-29K. This aircraft, while capable, is technologically outmatched by the stealth, range, and sensor fusion of the J-35. India’s procurement of 26 Rafale M fighters from France is meant as a stopgap, with deliveries expected to begin in the next 3 to 4 years. The anticipated Twin Engine Deck-based Fighter (TEDBF) program, still years away, reinforces the urgent need for accelerated modernization.





Wider Regional And Export Dynamics





Beyond India, China’s proliferation of advanced fighter technology is seen in the export of the J-31 (closely related to the J-35) to Pakistan and prospective buyers like Saudi Arabia. Pakistan’s planned acquisition of 40 J-35s will further complicate India’s strategic calculations, by shifting the air power balance across both naval and continental fronts.





