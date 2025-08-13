



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is navigating a critical juncture in its operational capacity as it faces a historic shortage of fighter aircraft, with its active squadron count plummeting to record lows in 2025. This steep decline comes at a time of escalating security challenges in the region, underscoring the urgency for rapid procurement of advanced fighters to maintain India's aerial superiority and strategic deterrence.





Squadron Numbers At Historic Low





Currently, the IAF fields 31 fighter squadrons, each generally comprising 16–18 aircraft. With the planned retirement of the last MiG-21s, this number will drop further to 29 squadrons—dangerously below the authorized strength of 42.5 squadrons considered essential to counter concurrent threats from China and Pakistan. Such a deficit severely weakens India's ability to project air power, conduct sustained combat operations, and respond effectively to unforeseen threats.





Rafale: The Immediate Solution





Amid this pressing shortfall, the Rafale fighter jet emerges as the prime candidate to halt the down slide. Known for its versatility and proven combat performance, especially during recent Operation Sindoor where Rafales conducted crucial long-range strikes against Pakistan (May 7–10, 2025), these jets have showcased their strategic value in real conflict scenarios. The IAF has categorically dismissed adversarial claims of Rafale shoot downs during these operations, asserting the aircraft's survivability and mission success.





Government-To-Government Deal For Rapid Induction





To counteract squadron depletion, the IAF is pushing for a government-to-government (G2G) deal with France for additional Rafale fighters under the much-delayed Medium Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program. This proposal, valued at over ₹1.2 lakh crore, is set to seek Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), streamlining the acquisition process and bypassing lengthy global tenders.





Direct G2G procurement offers logistical and economic benefits:





Faster delivery timelines, critical under current operational pressures.

Leveraging existing infrastructure—Ambala and Hasimara airbases are ready to house more Rafale squadrons.

Platform commonality across Air Force and Navy (the latter will also operate Rafale-Marine variants aboard INS Vikrant by 2028–2030), simplifying maintenance, training, and parts management.









Aligning With ‘Make In India’: Domestic Manufacturing





The acquisition plan dovetails with India’s ‘Make in India’ campaign. The bulk of future Rafales will be manufactured domestically via strategic partnerships—most notably between France’s Dassault Aviation and the TATA Group, already collaborating to build fuselage sections in India, with full production projected to begin by FY2028.





This initiative will:





Enhance India’s defence manufacturing capabilities Promote technology transfer and job creation Bolster India's strategic autonomy and long-term self-reliance





Strategic Perspective: Fifth-Generation Fighters And Indigenous AMCA





While Rafales provide an immediate buffer, the IAF remains focused on next-generation capabilities. There are plans for two to three squadrons of fifth-generation fighter aircraft as a stopgap before India’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) enters service, anticipated around 2035. Potential interim options include Russia’s Su-57 and the American F-35, yet no official negotiations have commenced.





This dual approach—acquiring proven platforms like the Rafale while developing indigenous advanced fighters—reflects a comprehensive strategy to restore strength, deter adversaries, and advance national aerospace ambitions.





Conclusion: The IAF’s urgent demand for more Rafale fighters is a direct response to the fighter squadron crisis and evolving regional threats. This move, supported by high-level defence policy alignment and industrial collaboration, promises faster force enhancement and lays a foundation for future technological independence in India’s aerospace sector.





