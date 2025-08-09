Indo-Israeli jointly developed BARAK-8 air defence weapon system undergoing test in Israel





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the performance of Israeli-made weapons used by India during Operation Sindoor, a recent four-day conflict with Pakistan.





He specifically praised the HARPY drones produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the Barak-8 missile system, which was jointly developed by Israel and India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Netanyahu stated, "Israeli equipment given before worked well during operation Sindoor. Israeli equipment, used during operation Sindoor, were battle-proven," highlighting their effective deployment in both strike and air defence roles during the operation.





The HARPY drone is a loitering munition designed primarily for Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD). It autonomously detects and attacks radar-emitting targets using an anti-radiation seeker and a high-explosive warhead, enabling it to destroy high-value radar systems.





It operates effectively in all weather conditions, day or night, and can function in environments where GPS signals are denied or contested. The drone can loiter for up to 9 hours over a target area autonomously before striking from various angles with high precision.





India's use of HARPY drones was crucial for shooting down Pakistani missiles and targeting infrastructure during Operation Sindoor.





Alongside HARPY, India also deployed SkyStriker munitions, Barak-8 missiles, and Heron reconnaissance UAVs, all of which contributed to the integrated air defence and offensive strike capabilities during the conflict. The Barak-8 missile system offers 360-degree air defence coverage and is notable as a joint Indo-Israeli development for both naval and land-based defence.





Israel is recognized globally as a leader in advanced defence manufacturing, combining battlefield-tested systems with high-tech innovation.





Leading Israeli companies like Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, and Elbit Systems produce a wide range of precision weapons, drones, missile systems, electronic warfare tools, and air defence solutions.





The Iron Dome and Barak-8 missile systems are among their signature products, with the latter jointly developed with India. Israel’s expertise in unmanned aerial vehicles includes platforms like the Heron, Searcher, Harpy, and Harop drones, which serve both surveillance and offensive functions.





Netanyahu's praise for these weapons also came as he met with India's Ambassador to Israel in Jerusalem, emphasizing ongoing and expanding cooperation in defence and economic sectors between the two countries.





Over the past decade, India has emerged as one of Israel's top military buyers, procuring around USD 2.9 billion worth of defence hardware including radars, drones, and missile systems.





The Israeli HARPY drone and Barak-8 missile system played significant and effective roles during India's Operation Sindoor, earning praise from Israel's Prime Minister for their battle-proven performance and cutting-edge technology contributing to India's robust defence capabilities in the conflict.





Agencies







