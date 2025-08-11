IAF is pushing for a G2G deal with France for 114 additional Rafale fighters under the MRFA



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is urgently pushing for a government-to-government agreement with France to acquire additional Rafale fighter jets as part of the long-delayed Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program.





This program envisions the procurement of 114 fighter jets, most of which will be manufactured domestically under the “Make in India” initiative through foreign collaboration. The IAF aims to submit the MRFA case for the initial Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) within the next one to two months, marking a crucial step to move forward with the procurement.





The primary driver for this accelerated push is the depletion of IAF’s fighter squadron strength. Currently, the IAF operates 31 squadrons, but this number is set to decline to 29 following the imminent retirement of MiG-21 aircraft, which is well below the authorized strength of 42.5 squadrons deemed necessary to counter threats from China and Pakistan.





The recent operational exposure in Operation Sindoor (May 7–10, 2025), where Rafales played a key role in precision long-range strikes across the Pakistan border, has reinforced the IAF’s need for more Rafales. Pakistan deployed Chinese-origin J-10 fighters equipped with advanced beyond-visual-range missiles during this operation, emphasizing the rising aerial threat.





Acquiring Rafales directly from France is seen as faster, more economically sensible, and logistically advantageous compared to opening a global tender. The Ambala and Hasimara air bases, which currently house 36 Rafales procured under a ₹59,000 crore deal signed in 2016, already have the infrastructure to accommodate at least one additional squadron each.





Moreover, expanding the Rafale fleet is expected to enhance platform commonality and simplify logistics across the armed forces. The Indian Navy is also slated to receive 26 Rafale-Marine jets for deployment on the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant between 2028 and 2030 under a separate ₹63,887 crore contract signed in April 2025.





Alongside the MRFA program, the IAF has indicated a need for two to three squadrons of fifth-generation fighters such as Russia’s Sukhoi-57 or the US F-35, to bridge the capability gap until the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) becomes operational by 2035. However, no formal negotiations have started with Russia or the US on these platforms yet.





The MRFA program itself has faced significant delays, evolving from the earlier Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) tender initiated in 2007. The original MMRCA intended to procure 126 jets but was stalled due to pricing and technology transfer issues.





The Modi government purchased 36 Rafales in 2016 as a stopgap. The MRFA, relaunched in 2018, aims to secure the balance of the required jets with a strong emphasis on local manufacturing, thereby reinforcing India’s defence modernization and strategic autonomy.





The IAF's accelerated push for more Rafale jets under the MRFA program is a strategic move to restore and enhance its squadron strength amid growing threats from China and Pakistan.





The government-to-government purchase route is preferred for speed and efficiency, leveraging existing infrastructure and operational experience gained during recent high-intensity operations like Operation Sindoor. This effort complements broader plans to integrate advanced fifth-generation fighters and foster indigenous aircraft production capabilities by the mid-2030s.





Based On ET News Report







