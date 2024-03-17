



Male: The third meeting of the India-Maldives High-Level Core Group was held in Male on Sunday, where the two sides reviewed the ongoing deputation of Indian technical personnel to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian services to people of Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs said.





During the meeting, both sides continued their discussions on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation.





"During the meeting, both sides reviewed the ongoing deputation of Indian technical personnel to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services to the people of Maldives," the MEA said in an official press release.





The discussions focussed on efforts to boost bilateral trade and investment and enhance people-to-people linkages between India and Maldives.





"Both sides continued their discussions on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation. This inter alia, included expediting the implementation of ongoing development cooperation projects through regular convening of joint monitoring mechanisms, efforts to boost bilateral trade & investment and enhancing people-to-people linkages through capacity building and travel," the MEA release added.





Notably, the first batch of Indian personnel in the Maldives has been replaced by technical personnel, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.





It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Core Group in New Delhi on a mutually convenient date.





Notably, the second high-level core group meeting was held in February in New Delhi. At that time, the two sides agreed on a set of mutually workable solutions to enable the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services to the people of the Maldives.





During the meeting, the two nations continued their discussions on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation towards identifying steps to strengthen the partnership, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





Earlier on January 14, India and the Maldives held the first meeting of the High-Level Core Group in Maldives.





Maldives local media had earlier reported that Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has asked the Indian government to withdraw the Indian troops from the island nation before March 15.





Abdulla Nazim, the Policy Director of the Maldives President's Office, told reporters that President Muizzu had proposed to withdraw Indian troops from the Maldives.





"During the meeting, the President proposed the removal of Indian troops before March 15. The government, the President's Office and the President have proposed this date for the agenda of the meeting. Those discussions are now underway," Maldives-based Adhadhu newspaper quoted Nazim as saying at the press conference.





Nazim further said that Indian troops cannot stay in Maldives and that is "what the people want," the local newspaper reported."The most important point is that Indian troops cannot stay in this country. That is the policy of this government. That is the promise of President Mohammed Muizzu and what the people want," he said.





Notably, the removal of Indian troops in the Maldives was the main campaign of Muizzu's party. Currently, there are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier-228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.





On the second day of assuming office, Muizzu officially requested the Indian government to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives.





In December last year, President Muizzu claimed that, after dialogue with the Indian government, an agreement was reached to withdraw Indian military personnel.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







