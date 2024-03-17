



New Delhi: An Indian Army contingent departed for Seychelles on Sunday to participate in the 10th edition of Joint Military Exercise 'LAMITIYE-2024', the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.





The Joint Exercise between the Indian Army and Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) will be conducted at Seychelles from March 18-27.





'LAMITIYE' meaning 'Friendship' in the Creole language is a biennial training event and has been conducted in the Seychelles since 2001. 45 personnel each from the GORKHA RIFLES of the Indian Army and Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) will participate in the exercise.





"The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations in a semi-urban environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on Peacekeeping Operations. The exercise will enhance cooperation and interoperability between both sides during peacekeeping operations. The exercise will also build and promote bilateral military relations in addition to exchanging skills, experiences and good practices between both armies," the statement read.





Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for the neutralization of likely threats that may be encountered in a semi-urban environment, while exploiting and showcasing new-generation equipment and technology.





The 10-day joint exercise will include field training exercises, combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations, which culminate in two days of validation exercises.





The exercise will contribute immensely in developing mutual understanding and magnifying jointness between the troops of both armies. The exercise will also foster collaborative partnerships and help in sharing best practices between the two sides, the ministry added.





