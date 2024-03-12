



Pokhran: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday witnessed the tri-service exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Rajasthan's Pokhran and said that once again Pokhran became a witness of the 'Triveni' of India's Atmanirbharta, self-confidence and its glory.





PM Modi said that it is the same Pokhran town that witnessed India's nuclear test and today the country is witnessing the power of strength from indigenisation.





Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the valour and skills at display on the occasion are the call of new India.





"Today, once again Pokhran became a witness of the 'triveni' of India's Aatmnirbharta, self-confidence and its glory," he said while adding that "It is the same Pokhran that witnessed India's nuclear test and today we are witnessing the power of strength from indigenisation."





Speaking about the test firing of the long-range AGNI missile equipped with advanced MIRV technology yesterday, the Prime Minister affirmed that only a handful of countries in the world have hold of this new-age technology and prowess and underlined that the testing is another feather in the cap for aatmairbhata in defence.





"The idea of Viksit Bharat is unimaginable without aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Prime Minister said, underscoring the need to reduce dependence on others.





Noting that today's occasion is a step towards this resolution, the Prime Minister said that India is laying emphasis on aatmanirbharta from edible oils to fighter jets.





The Prime Minister said that the success of aatmnirbharta in defence can be seen with India's tanks, cannons, fighter jets, helicopters and missile systems which reflect India's strength.





"We are experiencing the flight of Made in India with arms and ammunition, communication devices, cyber and space. This is indeed Bharat Shakti," the Prime Minister said.





He also mentioned indigenously made Tajas fighter jets, advanced light combat helicopters, submarines, destroyers, aircraft carriers, advanced Arjun Tanks and cannons.





Listing out the steps for making India self-reliant in the defence sector, the Prime Minister mentioned policy reforms roping in the private sector and encouragement of MSME startups in the field.





He talked about defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and informed about Rs 7000 crore investment therein.





He congratulated the Chiefs of all three forces for preparing lists of items that will not be imported and supporting the Indian ecosystems of these items.





The Prime Minister expressed happiness that in the last 10 years, equipment worth Rs 6 lakh crore has been procured from Indian companies.





"Aatmanirbharta for India's defence needs is the guarantee of self-confidence in the armed forces," PM Modi said.





He underlined that the energy of the armed forces increases manifold when the weapons and equipment used during wars are made indigenously.





In the last 10 years, the Prime Minister informed that India has produced its own fighter jet, aircraft carriers, C295 transport aircraft and advanced flight engines.





Referring to the recent Cabinet decision to design, develop and manufacture 5th generation fighter jets in India, the Prime Minister envisioned the growth of defence sector and the numerous employment and self-employment opportunities to be created in the future.





Recalling the time when India used to be the largest defence importer in the world, the Prime Minister highlighted India's emergence as a defence exporter and mentioned an eight-fold increase in the country's defence exports compared to 2014.





"Families of service personnel from the armed forces have experienced the meaning of Modi's guarantee," the Prime Minister said with pride, mentioning the implementation of One Rank One Pension.





He informed that 1.75 lakh defence personnel from Rajasthan have received the benefit of Rs 5,000 crores under OROP.





PM Modi emphasized that the strength of the armed forces increases in proportion to the economic muscle of the nation.





He said that when we become the third largest economy in the world, defence prowess will also touch new heights. He acknowledged the role of Rajasthan in the process and said "Viksit Rajasthan will give strength to Viksit Sena".





