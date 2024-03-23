



Thimphu: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to provide ₹10,000 Crores to Bhutan for supporting its 13th five-year plan includes India's support for its economic stimulus package.





While addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's State Visit to Bhutan, Kwatra noted that India has been the largest development partner of Bhutan since the inception of Bhutan's next five year plan process. He recalled that India had given support of ₹5,000 Crores for Bhutan's 12th five year plan.





Kwatra said, "Another very significant outcome for India-Bhutan relationship from this ongoing state visit of Prime Minister was the announcement by Prime Minister that the government of India will be supporting the 13th five year plan of Bhutan to the tune of ₹10,000 Crores. This assistance for the 13th five year plan of ₹10,000 Crores also includes India's support for Bhutan's economic stimulus package. As you are aware, India has been the largest development partner of Bhutan since the inception of Bhutan's next five year plan process."





"Just to give a comparative frame of reference for the 12th five year plan, the total support provided was ₹5000 Crores. So, the quantum announced by the honourable Prime Minister today in the public event as also in the private conversation is double of what was announced for the previous five year plan. And this is again a manifestation of one clear strength of our partnership and also manifestation of our commitment to step up our support for the 13th five year plan which essentially is a very important segment of bilateral cooperation between the two systems between the two peoples. Also, our assistance is a very crucial part of our partnership. And what it does most importantly is allow both the countries to push forward our bilateral engagement in the areas of common priorities," he added.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India will provide support of ₹10,000 Crores to Bhutan over the next five years.





In his address at Tendrelthang Festival Ground in Thimphu, PM Modi said, "We will work on new possibilities in connectivity, infrastructure, trade and energy sector between India and Bhutan. There should be a new airport for better air connectivity, new rail links between Gelephu to Kokrajhar, Samtse to Banarhat, operation of waterways through Brahmaputra, we will soon see these completed rapidly. Integrated Check Posts will also be built to further strengthen the trade infrastructure."





"As always, there will be our full cooperation and support for the Thirteenth Five Year Plan of the Government of Bhutan. I would also like to announce to my brothers and sisters of Bhutan that the Government of India will provide a support of ₹10,000 Crores in this direction in the next five years," he added.





PM Modi, who is on a two State visit to Bhutan on Friday, said that the aspirations and goals of the youth of India and Bhutan are similar and assured the Himalayan country of support at every step to make both BB i.e. Brand Bhutan and Bhutan Believe successful."





He stated that India and Bhutan are parts of shared heritage and highlighted the Buddha connection between the two nations.PM Modi said, "India and Bhutan are parts of a shared heritage. India is the birthplace of Lord Buddha. It is the place where Lord Buddha attained Nirvana. Whereas, Bhutan is the place which embraced and conserved the teachings of Lord Buddha. It has kept alive the tradition of Vajrayana Buddhism."





