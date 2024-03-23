



Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for being conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honour and dedicated it to the 140 crore people of the country.





He affirmed hope that the relationship between New Delhi and Thimphu will keep growing thus benefitting the citizens of the two nations.





"It is with great humility that I accept the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. I am grateful to HM the King of Bhutan for presenting the Award. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India. I am also confident that India-Bhutan relations will keep growing and benefit our citizens," PM Modi posted on X.





Notably, Prime Minister Modi became the first foreign dignitary and only the fourth person overall to receive the honour.





As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.





Previous recipients of the award include Royal Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008; Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008 and Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018. Je Khenpo is the Chief Abbot of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan.





Later in the day, while addressing a special press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra underscored that this is a significant milestone in India's bilateral relations with Bhutan.





"As I mentioned, Prime Minister Modi is the first foreign dignitary and the fourth person to have been conferred this award in Bhutan," Kwatra said. "After the exchange of MoUs in the presence of the two prime ministers, PM Modi received Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest civilian decoration."





"This is clearly a significant milestone in our bilateral relations with Bhutan. The joint vision statement captures the ascension of India-Bhutan cooperation, which is Bharat and Bhutan together for progress and development," he added.





PM Modi is currently on a two-day state visit to Bhutan from March 22-23.





Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.





