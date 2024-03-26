Quetta: Four Baloch individuals, including two are brothers, reportedly went missing on Monday from the three different districts of Baluchistan, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, called PAANK, said.





In a post on X, PAANK stated that "Four more youths have been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in #Balochistan. The enforced disappearances are intensifying every other day. We have been informed of four disappearances from Awaran, Khuzdar, and Mastung, three different districts of Baluchistan. Two of the victims are brothers".





The same post also mentioned that "These abhorrent acts of forced disappearances by Pakistani forces are a blatant violation of human rights and a grave injustice to the affected individuals and their families. Such actions must be condemned in the strongest possible terms, and those responsible must be held accountable for their reprehensible deeds. The authorities must take immediate action to investigate these disappearances and ensure the safe return of the missing youths."





Another social organisation in Pakistan, Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) stated in a social media post that family of one of the missing persons Amir Hamza has been organizing a small protest demanding the return of their loved one.





In a social media post on platform 'X' VBMP stated "Relatives of Mustang Amir Hamza Bengalzai have blocked the road at Jungle Cross against the forced disappearance. The family members demand that Amir Hamza be recovered.





Previously, the Baloch Students' Council (BSC) Punjab held a rally in Lahore on Saturday to protest against the alleged enforced disappearance of a Baloch medical student from Sargodha. The rally started with a large procession and concluded with a peaceful demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club. People who participated in the event handed out leaflets to raise awareness about the challenges faced by Baloch students, in Balochistan and elsewhere.





While addressing a press conference in Quetta, Khudadad Siraj's family shared details about his disappearance. They recalled that Khudadad was taken away while he was out to purchase bread with a friend, as a man in a car engaged him in conversation until another vehicle arrived, from which several armed men came out, abducted Khudadad, and drove away.





