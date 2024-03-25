



A new Indian endurance & altitude record was made by NewSpace Research & Technologies HAPS prototype with its maiden 24 hour plus flight over ATR Chitradurga reported Sameer Joshi of NRT on his Twitter handle





All test objectives were exceeded on this occasion on Holi day. This is an authentic Aatmanirbhar effort towards India’s quest for a stratospheric presence in the years ahead is gaining traction in the right direction.





India’s fastest growing Aerospace & Defence R&D company. NRT’s vision is to be a leader in creating Unmanned Aerospace Systems for the global market from India. NRT is today developing multiple programs in Next Generation Mission & Technologies (NGM&T) in Aerospace and Defence for Military use by the Indian Ministry of Defence, National Disaster Response Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Telecommunications and more.







