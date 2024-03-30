



Andaman and Nicobar Islands: In a breath taking display of precision and strength of the Indian Army's conventional deterrence, the Rising Sun missile specialists displayed their long-range targeting capabilities on Friday, Eastern Command, Indian Army, said.





The BrahMos missile soared high above the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, igniting the skies with its unparalleled might.





The Rising Sun BrahMos warriors showcased their capability as a formidable force for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.





With the calculated strike hitting its mark precisely, this event serves as a poignant reminder of India's steadfast dedication to defending its sovereignty and fostering regional stability.





