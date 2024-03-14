



New Delhi: Joining the chorus for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, who is currently on a visit to India, said Minsk would support India's call for a permanent seat in the world body.





Addressing a media briefing in the national capital on Wednesday, the Belarussian Foreign Minister stressed the urgency for reforms in the UNSC, adding, "We (Belarus) also discussed this issue and are convinced that UNSC reforms should be facilitated. It is a long-lasting issue which is being discussed within the UN, taking into account the very fragile situation in the world today."





"We also expressed ourselves during the 78th Session of the General Assembly and in our official statement during the 78 Session of the General Assembly, we made it very clear that we would support the accession of India to the Security Council," he added.





Speaking on his meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, Aleinik said, "We share views towards creating a more just, fair, and multipolar world order. We also hold the same views on the principles of international relations. So the core principles are equality of states and, the balance of interests of each and every country."





"We also touched upon our cooperation in the SCO, as well as BRICS, and expressed our appreciation for the support that India extended to our application for full-fledged membership in the SCO," Belarussian FM added on his sit-down with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.





He said India was the first country to ratify the memorandum on Balarus' accession to the SCO, adding that he also discussed Balarus' membership of the BRICS during his talks with the EAM.





The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, affirming to work towards further enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Belarus to a 'strategic partnership' level, he added.





"We touched upon BRICS because Belarus also applied for full-fledged membership of the grouping. We look forward to positive consideration by the growing number of member states of BRICS since the last summit in Johannesburg," Aleinik said.





He stated further that his country's accession to the SCO is in its final stage and they are hopeful of 'complete accession' in the coming months.





Gung ho on BRICS membership, he said they are expecting some positive developments in the forthcoming summit in Astana, Kazakhstan in October this year.





Earlier, on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar held discussions with his Belarusian counterpart on bilateral ties, including development partnerships in the field of defence. The two leaders delved into various facets encompassing political, trade, and economic dimensions.





On his India visit, the Belarusian Foreign Minister held meetings with prominent leaders and ministers, holding discussions on boosting ties between the two countries across sectors and spheres.





His visit, which started on March 11 and is scheduled to culminate on March 13, aims at strengthening bilateral ties.





Aleinik's departure is scheduled for Wednesday night, marking the conclusion of his brief yet pivotal diplomatic mission to India, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a release.





Jaishankar last met his counterpart from Belarus in the Ugandan capital Kampala on January 19 on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.





During the meeting, Jaishankar and his Belarusian counterpart held discussions on developments related to the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.





