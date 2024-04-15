



New Delhi: Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked with his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, on Sunday, shared India's concern at the larger regional situation and also agreed to stay in touch.





"Just concluded a conversation with Israel FM @Israel_katz. Shared our concern at the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch," said EAM Jaishankar in a post on X.





In the first-evert direct attack on Israel by Iran, the Islamic Republic on Saturday night launched a barrage of 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state, triggering air raid sirens throughout the country on Sunday morning as the military tried to intercept the Iranian projectiles, Times of Israel reported.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of the ship, MSC Aries, seized by the Gulf nation.





The two leaders also discussed the current situation in the region and stressed the importance of avoiding escalation.





In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region."





"Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch," he added.





Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' was seized by Iran on Saturday near the Strait of Hormuz and had 17 Indian nationals onboard, according to the sources.





"We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken over by Iran. We have learned that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," the sources said.





Sources are in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi.





"We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," the sources added.





Notably, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the Israel-linked MSC ARIES container ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported, citing an Iranian news agency.





The MSC Aries was last seen on Friday, sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai, according to The Times of Israel. The ship is currently sailing through the Persian Gulf, according to the ship-tracking site, Marine Traffic.





