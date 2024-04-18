



As part of its fleet modernisation efforts, Air India has sold four of its remaining Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets, marking the end of an era.





According to media reports, the aircrafts have been sold to AerSale, an American supplier of aviation aftermarket products. Vman Aviation Services, a Mumbai-based company, has been appointed to manage the transfer of the planes to AerSale.





The aircrafts will be either be used for freight operations or scrapped for parts to be used on other planes, as it is a more cost-effective option compared to new parts.





Air India had first inducted the 747 back in 1971, with it entering service in May of the same year, flying four times a week between India and London. The aircraft had 423 seats in a triple-class configuration.





Aside from commercial services, the aircraft was also used to transport the Prime Minister, President and Vice President, until the Indian Air Force purchased two Boeing 777s in 2020 to serve that purpose.











