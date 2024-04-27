



Beijing: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that he discussed China's "dangerous actions" in the South China Sea, including against routine Philippine maintenance operations, and maritime operations near the Second Thomas Shoal, adding that US defence commitments to the Philippines remain "ironclad."





Speaking to reporters in Beijing, he said, "In today's meetings, I discussed the PRC's dangerous actions in the South China Sea, including against routine Philippine maintenance operations, maritime operations near the Second Thomas Shoal."





"Freedom of navigation and commerce in these waterways is not only critical to the Philippines, but to the US and to every other nation in the Indo-Pacific and indeed around the world. That is why so many nations have expressed concern about the PRC maritime maneuvers. I made clear that while the US will continue to work to de-escalate tensions, our defence commitments to the Philippines remain ironclad," he added.





During his meeting with Chinese leaders, Blinken raised concerns about the cases of American citizens, who are wrongfully detained and those who are subject to exit bans. He raised concerns about erosions of Hong Kong's autonomy, democratic institutions and transnational repression, ongoing human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet and individual human rights cases.





Antony Blinken said, "I raised the cases of American citizens who are wrongfully detained and those who are subject to exit bans. President Biden and I will not rest until they are back with their families, where they belong. I also raised concerns about erosions of Hong Kong's autonomy, and democratic institutions as well as transnational repression, ongoing human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet, and a number of individual human rights cases. We spoke about press freedom and access."





"I appreciate that the PRC granted short-term visas to a number of the foreign journalists who are here so that they could cover this visit. In my meetings. I encourage my PRC counterparts to fulfill the commitment that they made in 2021 to provide equal access to our two countries' media organisations. The United States will continue to insist on reciprocity on this issue just as we do for our businesses, cross-cultural exchanges, and many other areas," he added.





He stated, "We also discussed a range of regional and global crises where China can play a constructive role. I encouraged China to use its influence to discourage Iran and its proxies from expanding the conflict in the Middle East and to press Pyongyang to end his dangerous behaviour and engage in dialogue."





Blinken reiterated serious concerns of the US about China providing components that are powering Russia's war against Ukraine. He noted that China is the top supplier of machine tools, micro-electronics, and nitrocellulose which is critical to making ammunitions and rocket propellants that Moscow is using to ramp up its defence industrial base.





Blinken said, "Even as we seek to deepen cooperation where our interests align, the United States is very clear-eyed about the challenges posed by the PRC and about our competing visions for the future. America will always defend our core interests and values. In my discussions today, I reiterated our serious concern about the PRC providing components that are powering Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine."





"China is the top supplier of machine tools, microelectronics, nitrocellulose - which is critical to making munitions and rocket propellants, and other dual-use items that Moscow is using to ramp up its defence industrial base, a defence industrial base that is churning out rockets, drones, tanks, and other weapons that President Putin is using to invade a sovereign country, to demolish its power grid and other civilian infrastructure, to kill innocent children, women, and men. Russia would struggle to sustain its assault on Ukraine without China's support," he added.





Blinken noted that fuelling Russia's defence industrial base threatens Ukrainian as well as European security.





He stated, "In my meetings with NATO Allies earlier this month and with our G7 partners just last week, I heard that same message: fueling Russia's defence industrial base not only threatens Ukrainian security; it threatens European security."





"Beijing cannot achieve better relations with Europe while supporting the greatest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War. As we've told China for some time, ensuring transatlantic security is a core U.S. interest. In our discussions today, I made clear that if China does not address this problem, we will," he added.





Earlier in the day, Blinken held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting followed Blinken's over-five-hour-long meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.





The top US diplomat also met with China's Minister of Security Wang Xiaohong, who serves as the country's police chief. During the meeting, Blinken and Wang Xiaohong reviewed the implementation of commitments made by the two leaders at the Woodside Summit in November 2023, including progress on bilateral cooperation to combat global illicit drug manufacturing and trafficking.





Blinken stressed the need for continued, sustained, and increased progress on counternarcotics cooperation. He also raised concerns regarding China's human rights abuses both within and beyond the borders.





In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with PRC State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong. They reviewed implementation of commitments made by the two leaders at the Woodside Summit in November 2023, including progress on bilateral cooperation to combat global illicit drug manufacturing and trafficking."





"The Secretary stressed the need for continued, sustained, and increased progress on counter narcotics cooperation. The Secretary raised a range of concerns regarding PRC human rights issues, both within and beyond the PRC's borders. The two sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining open channels of communication to responsibly manage competition and to discuss key issues in the relationship," he added.





(With Agency Inputs)







